Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Holdings Boosted by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,520 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,810 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.6% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,334 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $164.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.02. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.00 and a 52 week high of $182.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.80. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 481.80% and a net margin of 28.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 15.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.33.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

