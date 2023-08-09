Perpetual Ltd Makes New $453,000 Investment in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 242.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 85.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $198.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $141.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.88.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Shares of ARE opened at $122.51 on Wednesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.81 and a 1 year high of $172.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.86. The company has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($1.69). The business had revenue of $713.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.22 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 20.65%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 147.18%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

