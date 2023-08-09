Perpetual Ltd Purchases New Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its stake in CSX by 1,391.8% in the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $31.31 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.51. The stock has a market cap of $62.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.21. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $34.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 27.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Argus increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.21.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

