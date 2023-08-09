Truist Financial Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 272,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.28% of Portland General Electric worth $13,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 150.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 475.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 29.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on POR. 58.com reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Portland General Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.83.

Portland General Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:POR opened at $46.97 on Wednesday. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $41.58 and a twelve month high of $56.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.85 and its 200 day moving average is $48.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.55.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $648.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.82 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 7.82%. Portland General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Portland General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Anne Frances Mersereau sold 1,071 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total transaction of $50,154.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,160.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

