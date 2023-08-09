DAGCO Inc. Has $1.86 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

DAGCO Inc. decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after purchasing an additional 99,636 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,455,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 70.8% during the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,451.4% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

JPM opened at $155.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $159.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $42.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $665,326.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,054,075.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at $77,026,773.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,171 shares of company stock valued at $20,535,635. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Societe Generale cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.39.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

