Perpetual Ltd Buys New Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 19,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,537,000.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $155.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.76 and its 200-day moving average is $140.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $159.38.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.74%.
Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $677,359.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 57,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,073,632.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $677,359.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 57,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,073,632.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,171 shares of company stock valued at $20,535,635. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
JPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.39.
About JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).
