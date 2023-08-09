GFG Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

GFG Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 21.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,823 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 70.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $167,424.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,461.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $677,359.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 57,735 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,073,632.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,171 shares of company stock worth $20,535,635 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $155.88 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $159.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $42.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.39.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

