PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. cut its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,746 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,467,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 14.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,820,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,110,000 after buying an additional 1,497,553 shares in the last quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,368,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,183,000 after buying an additional 422,885 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,607,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,021,000 after buying an additional 421,565 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

PotlatchDeltic Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $51.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.76 and a beta of 1.23. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1-year low of $39.10 and a 1-year high of $54.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $246.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.30 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 8.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PCH. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com cut PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.80.

Get Our Latest Report on PCH

PotlatchDeltic Profile

(Free Report)

PotlatchDeltic (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana. Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.