Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Has $556,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,321,000 after purchasing an additional 99,636 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,455,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,451.4% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM stock opened at $155.88 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $159.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.00. The company has a market capitalization of $453.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $677,359.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 57,735 shares in the company, valued at $9,073,632.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $677,359.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 57,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,073,632.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $700,848.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,161 shares in the company, valued at $39,401,207.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,171 shares of company stock worth $20,535,635. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, June 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.39.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.