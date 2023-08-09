Versor Investments LP Has $318,000 Stock Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Versor Investments LP cut its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 60.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in WestRock were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 148,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in WestRock by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in WestRock by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 155,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,461,000 after purchasing an additional 7,775 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 273.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,255,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,137,000 after purchasing an additional 919,165 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on WestRock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of WestRock from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of WestRock from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America upgraded WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on WestRock from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.78.

NYSE WRK opened at $34.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.49. WestRock has a 52 week low of $26.84 and a 52 week high of $43.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.04 and a 200-day moving average of $30.48.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.39. WestRock had a negative net margin of 6.82% and a positive return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -19.86%.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

