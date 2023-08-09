Versor Investments LP Has $275,000 Stock Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Versor Investments LP lowered its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 58.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,600 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.8% during the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 20,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

TD opened at $63.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $116.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.90. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $55.43 and a twelve month high of $70.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.40.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 15.51%. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.709 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 48.66%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TD shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 15th. Barclays downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.83.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

