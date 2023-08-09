Versor Investments LP Acquires Shares of 3,300 EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in EnerSys by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,944,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,457,000 after buying an additional 37,493 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,675,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,693,000 after purchasing an additional 70,565 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,341,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,050,000 after purchasing an additional 14,319 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 22.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 838,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,811,000 after purchasing an additional 156,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 750,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,415,000 after purchasing an additional 28,225 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at EnerSys

In related news, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 10,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $1,098,060.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,495 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,783.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENS opened at $103.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.52. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $56.72 and a 52 week high of $113.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.44. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $990.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. EnerSys’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

EnerSys Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is currently 16.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ENS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EnerSys in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of EnerSys from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of EnerSys from $110.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on shares of EnerSys in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock.

About EnerSys

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

