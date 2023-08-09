Versor Investments LP Has $315,000 Position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Versor Investments LP trimmed its stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Free Report) by 42.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRC. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 938.4% in the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $45.50 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.13.

Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $39.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.06. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.31 and a 12 month high of $44.93. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.23 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 39.59% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michelle M. Frymire sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $159,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,857.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of March 31, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,083 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 347 tenants operating in 37 industries.

