Integrated Advisors Network LLC Grows Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in Mondelez International by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $73.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.27 and a 200 day moving average of $70.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $99.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $78.59.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.39.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Mondelez International

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.