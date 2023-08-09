Integrated Advisors Network LLC Buys Shares of 25,641 Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Posted by on Aug 9th, 2023

Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBXFree Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 446.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. 64.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Dropbox

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $90,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 621,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,397,212. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $90,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 621,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,397,212. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total transaction of $242,307.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 341,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,177,715.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 720,169 shares of company stock valued at $18,305,746. Insiders own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Stock Performance

DBX stock opened at $27.80 on Wednesday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.71 and a 52 week high of $28.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.19 and its 200 day moving average is $23.25. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DBX shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Dropbox from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Dropbox from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Dropbox from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DBX

Dropbox Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX)

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.