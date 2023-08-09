Integrated Advisors Network LLC Buys Shares of 25,641 Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 446.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. 64.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $90,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 621,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,397,212. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $90,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 621,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,397,212. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total transaction of $242,307.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 341,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,177,715.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 720,169 shares of company stock valued at $18,305,746. Insiders own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

DBX stock opened at $27.80 on Wednesday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.71 and a 52 week high of $28.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.19 and its 200 day moving average is $23.25. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.90.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DBX shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Dropbox from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Dropbox from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Dropbox from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.75.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

