Integrated Advisors Network LLC Cuts Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lowered its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the first quarter valued at $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Xylem by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $105.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.60. The company has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.08. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.15 and a 12-month high of $118.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. Xylem had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on XYL shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. TheStreet cut Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. 888 reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Xylem from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xylem

In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.62, for a total value of $11,122,821.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,097,893.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

