Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $507,000 Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC decreased its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 40.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,526 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Centene by 141.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Centene during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Centene from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Centene from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.11.

Centene Stock Down 0.8 %

Centene stock opened at $66.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.73. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $61.34 and a 1-year high of $98.53.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.05. Centene had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $37.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

