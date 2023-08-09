Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC decreased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 984 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFAT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 681.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $49.12 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.64. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1 year low of $38.59 and a 1 year high of $50.00.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.