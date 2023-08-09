Integrated Advisors Network LLC Raises Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,067 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 312.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,118 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $82,853,000 after buying an additional 7,114 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 826 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,943 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $17,108,000 after buying an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ILMN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $337.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.68.

Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $186.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.12. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.03 and a 12 month high of $248.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $193.37 and its 200 day moving average is $205.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Insider Activity at Illumina

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,304,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Illumina

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.