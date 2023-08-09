Truist Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 21.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,860 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in CME Group were worth $13,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the first quarter worth $1,709,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in CME Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in CME Group by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total transaction of $931,126.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,426,582. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 10,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total value of $2,007,065.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,534 shares in the company, valued at $6,463,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total transaction of $931,126.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,426,582. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on CME Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.70.

CME Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CME opened at $205.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $186.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.12. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.54 and a twelve month high of $209.24. The company has a market capitalization of $73.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.43.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 56.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.72%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Stories

