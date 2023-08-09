Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 34,402 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.09% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $14,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 517.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,144,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $222,884,000 after buying an additional 1,797,268 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth about $133,106,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 1,025.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 990,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,192,000 after buying an additional 902,600 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 388.0% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 670,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,644,000 after buying an additional 532,835 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,943,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $201,953,000 after purchasing an additional 461,031 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $119.32 on Wednesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.08 and a 12 month high of $128.04. The company has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.74.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 30,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total transaction of $3,343,563.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,976,133.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

