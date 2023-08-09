Truist Financial Corp Sells 32,957 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,957 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.09% of Brown & Brown worth $14,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bronislaw Edmund Masojada bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.78 per share, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 16.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BRO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Brown & Brown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.70.

Brown & Brown Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $70.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.66 and a 200-day moving average of $62.38. The stock has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.82 and a fifty-two week high of $72.99.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.51 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 15.19%. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 17.83%.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

