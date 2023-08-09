Truist Financial Corp Buys 65,077 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 33.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 259,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,077 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $16,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3,047.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

VGLT opened at $60.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.96. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.04 and a 1 year high of $72.56.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.1668 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.