Truist Financial Corp Buys 65,077 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 33.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 259,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,077 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $16,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3,047.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 1.1 %
VGLT opened at $60.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.96. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.04 and a 1 year high of $72.56.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF
Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
