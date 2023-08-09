Commerce Bank Buys 186 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,691 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 159,126 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $15,440,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth $273,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 4,093 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at $427,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $109.84 on Wednesday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.39 and a fifty-two week high of $124.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Expedia Group from $116.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Expedia Group from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.44.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Expedia Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 462 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $42,346.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,328.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.