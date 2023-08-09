Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 4,405 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.09% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $15,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on SEDG. Citigroup decreased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $429.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $396.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $365.00 to $305.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $393.00 to $359.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.00.

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

SEDG stock opened at $178.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.34. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.24 and a 1 year high of $345.80.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

