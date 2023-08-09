Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 14,395 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lessened its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 69.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,395 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 62.6% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 8,342 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 16,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter worth $3,132,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 240,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $70.48 on Wednesday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $52.65 and a 1-year high of $76.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $218.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.49.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.99%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC began coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

