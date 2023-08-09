Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 303 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC decreased its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

BABA stock opened at $94.22 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.37. The stock has a market cap of $241.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.68. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $58.01 and a 52-week high of $121.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $30.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.35 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 10.79%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. HSBC reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.62.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

