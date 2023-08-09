Integrated Advisors Network LLC Raises Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,656 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TJX. Loop Capital raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.65.

TJX Companies stock opened at $86.57 on Wednesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $87.63. The stock has a market cap of $99.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

In related news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $2,073,044.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

