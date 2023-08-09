Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 407 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,892 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,823,258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,143,331,000 after buying an additional 294,399 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $691,339,000 after buying an additional 3,439,053 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,604,441 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $276,190,000 after buying an additional 71,415 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,347,509 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $141,038,000 after buying an additional 42,216 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,304,331 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $138,398,000 after buying an additional 253,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $77.89 on Wednesday. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.08 and a 52-week high of $80.53. The company has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.35.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The data storage provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. NetApp had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 93.62%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $64,161.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,661.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $64,161.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,661.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,813,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,744 shares of company stock worth $798,626 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NTAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of NetApp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.71.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

