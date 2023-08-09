Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 610 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 65.8% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 90.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 76.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

NYSE MRO opened at $25.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.42. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $33.42. The company has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.37.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 28.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.62%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.