Perpetual Ltd Makes New Investment in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Dominion Energy by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $307,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

D has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.30.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

D opened at $49.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.45. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.32 and a 1 year high of $86.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 98.89%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

