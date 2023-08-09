Perpetual Ltd Makes New $373,000 Investment in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GFG Capital LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 68,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,398,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,147,000. Mengis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 46,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after acquiring an additional 8,706 shares during the last quarter. 41.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABNB. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on Airbnb from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Phillip Securities raised Airbnb from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Airbnb from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.81.

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $37,040,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,066,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,386,163.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 6,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total transaction of $693,051.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,163,700.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $37,040,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,066,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,386,163.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,271,998 shares of company stock valued at $298,366,253 over the last three months. 30.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb stock opened at $139.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.39. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.91 and a 12-month high of $154.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.24 billion, a PE ratio of 40.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.26.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 42.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

