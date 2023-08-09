Perpetual Ltd Buys New Stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 321.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

Shares of PEAK opened at $21.06 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.87 and its 200-day moving average is $22.17. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.08 and a 12 month high of $28.43. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.35). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 25.05%. The business had revenue of $545.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PEAK. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.73.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

