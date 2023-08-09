Truist Financial Corp Purchases 7,560 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,883 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,560 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.05% of ANSYS worth $14,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 57.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANSYS

In other news, SVP Janet Lee sold 2,580 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.21, for a total value of $841,621.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,684,369.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Janet Lee sold 2,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.21, for a total value of $841,621.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,684,369.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.17, for a total transaction of $501,109.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,502,383.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,738 shares of company stock valued at $23,113,972 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Price Performance

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $302.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.40, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $329.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.70. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.23 and a 52 week high of $351.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.11. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 24.12%. The business had revenue of $496.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on ANSYS from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on ANSYS from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $326.00 to $347.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $317.67.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

