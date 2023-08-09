Assetmark Inc. Lowers Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Assetmark Inc. lowered its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,490 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 86.7% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $171.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.97.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP opened at $228.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.90. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $242.35. The firm has a market cap of $139.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.59 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.45%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.