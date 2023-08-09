Truist Financial Corp Has $13.62 Million Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.08% of Zebra Technologies worth $13,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,073,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $299,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZBRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $322.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.86.

Zebra Technologies Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $253.68 on Wednesday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $224.87 and a 12-month high of $351.74. The company has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $285.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $292.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.33. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Bill Burns acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $249.40 per share, for a total transaction of $249,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,184,277.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

