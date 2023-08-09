MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Stock Position Decreased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,288 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in MSCI were worth $13,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in MSCI by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in MSCI by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $548.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.13. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $385.00 and a 12 month high of $572.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $495.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $511.23.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $621.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.47 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.06% and a net margin of 39.02%. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 13.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.89, for a total value of $1,000,602.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,158,333.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSCI. BNP Paribas lowered MSCI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $611.00 to $570.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $574.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $545.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MSCI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $565.83.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

