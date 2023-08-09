Assetmark Inc. Purchases 2,437 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LHX. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 307.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.75.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE LHX opened at $185.58 on Wednesday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.55 and a 1 year high of $255.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $192.19 and its 200 day moving average is $197.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.10 billion, a PE ratio of 44.19, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.57%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.