Versor Investments LP Buys New Shares in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,522 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AtriCure by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 45,679 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in AtriCure by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,444 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in AtriCure by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in AtriCure by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,802 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in AtriCure by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,640 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Get AtriCure alerts:

AtriCure Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATRC opened at $52.44 on Wednesday. AtriCure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.51 and a 1 year high of $59.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.84 and a 200 day moving average of $45.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Insider Activity at AtriCure

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The medical device company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.15. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 7.67% and a negative return on equity of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $100.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. AtriCure’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Maggie Yuen sold 4,313 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $202,883.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,241.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AtriCure news, Director Maggie Yuen sold 4,313 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $202,883.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,241.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 3,417 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $195,076.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,828,992.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,865 shares of company stock valued at $498,982 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATRC. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of AtriCure from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $56.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AtriCure currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AtriCure

AtriCure Profile

(Free Report)

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.