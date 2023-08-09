Commerce Bank Cuts Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Commerce Bank lowered its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 42.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,001 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $76,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $48.81 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $37.96 and a one year high of $49.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.97 and its 200 day moving average is $45.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

