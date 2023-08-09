Commerce Bank Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Commerce Bank trimmed its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $398,176,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,840,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,473,000 after purchasing an additional 201,763 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 330,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,102,000 after purchasing an additional 109,491 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 275,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,059,000 after purchasing an additional 78,300 shares during the period. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,452,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $247.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $243.65 and its 200-day moving average is $242.07. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $220.50 and a 12-month high of $259.04. The firm has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

