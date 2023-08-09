Commerce Bank Boosts Stake in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,863 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRIM. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Primoris Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 132.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of PRIM opened at $33.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.26. Primoris Services Co. has a one year low of $15.90 and a one year high of $34.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.19.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. Primoris Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is currently 10.39%.

In other Primoris Services news, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total transaction of $104,895.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,745 shares in the company, valued at $441,907.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Primoris Services news, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total transaction of $104,895.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,745 shares in the company, valued at $441,907.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John P. Schauerman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $553,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 295,199 shares in the company, valued at $8,168,156.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,500 shares of company stock worth $1,261,295 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

