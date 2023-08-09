Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 221.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 59.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

HP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Helmerich & Payne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.18.

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $43.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.27 and a 200 day moving average of $38.10. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.41 and a 12 month high of $54.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

