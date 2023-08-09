Metis Global Partners LLC Sells 101 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Metis Global Partners LLC decreased its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on GWW. UBS Group lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $815.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Loop Capital increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $738.86.

W.W. Grainger Trading Down 0.6 %

GWW stock opened at $713.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $740.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $689.54. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $483.19 and a fifty-two week high of $811.60.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.96 by $0.32. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.40% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.44%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

