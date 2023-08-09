Bailard Inc. Purchases New Shares in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter worth $67,824,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,831,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter worth $20,919,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $13,613,000. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $13,161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Topgolf Callaway Brands

In related news, CFO Brian P. Lynch purchased 10,000 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.79 per share, for a total transaction of $177,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,701,880.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Rebecca Fine bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.23 per share, with a total value of $113,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,024.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian P. Lynch bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.79 per share, for a total transaction of $177,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 95,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,701,880.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 37,000 shares of company stock worth $634,042 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE MODG opened at $18.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a 1 year low of $16.13 and a 1 year high of $25.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.77.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MODG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Compass Point reduced their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.71.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Profile

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

