1,060 Shares in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Bought by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 43.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 13.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 24,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 113.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 7,938 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 79.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY opened at $49.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.49 and its 200 day moving average is $45.59. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52 week low of $38.34 and a 52 week high of $49.68.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Increases Dividend

About First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.3021 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.