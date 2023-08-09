Metis Global Partners LLC Purchases 7,217 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 29.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,217 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRVL. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth $1,210,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 2.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MRVL shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.56.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $61.90 on Wednesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $67.99. The company has a market cap of $53.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -326.11, a P/E/G ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.57.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -126.32%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,879 shares in the company, valued at $579,555. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 3,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $210,120.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,766,216.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 198,521 shares of company stock valued at $12,035,275. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.