Bailard Inc. Acquires New Position in Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC)

Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000. Bailard Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Investors Title at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Investors Title by 112.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Investors Title by 158.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 77.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Investors Title by 28.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ITIC stock opened at $155.15 on Wednesday. Investors Title has a fifty-two week low of $125.80 and a fifty-two week high of $168.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.79 million, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Investors Title’s payout ratio is currently 14.42%.

ITIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Investors Title from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Investors Title from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th.

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

