Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 5,573 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 186,348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $20,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CINF. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,044,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,453,379,000 after buying an additional 211,402 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,120,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,246,056,000 after purchasing an additional 360,552 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,334,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $341,458,000 after purchasing an additional 461,858 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,276,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $334,863,000 after purchasing an additional 32,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,661,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $170,138,000 after purchasing an additional 203,048 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cincinnati Financial

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $98.39 per share, for a total transaction of $98,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,784.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $2,054,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 190,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,577,620.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $98.39 per share, with a total value of $98,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 47,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,784.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Down 1.1 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $108.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $130.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.59.

A number of brokerages have commented on CINF. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.50.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Articles

