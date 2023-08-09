eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Bought by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,726 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in eBay by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,990 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in eBay by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,176 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in eBay by 34.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 461,862 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $26,460,000 after acquiring an additional 118,952 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 6.2% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 223,976 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $12,825,000 after purchasing an additional 13,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 17.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,715 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Up 0.4 %

EBAY stock opened at $43.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.25. The stock has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.36. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.92 and a fifty-two week high of $52.23.

eBay Dividend Announcement

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 34.71% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. eBay’s payout ratio is 40.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on eBay from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on eBay from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on eBay from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $245,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,345.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $245,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,345.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $100,549.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 924 shares in the company, valued at $42,365.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

